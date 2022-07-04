84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes

By IANS

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday won the critical 'vote of confidence' in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In the final tally with a division of votes, the government secured 164 votes and the Opposition got only 99 votes in the 288-member Lower House. This is the second big legislative victory for the Shinde government -- sworn-in on June 30 along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- in the past two days.

On Sunday, the alliance candidate and BJP's advocate Rahul Narwekar was elected the new Speaker, trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Shiv Sena nominee Rajan Salvi with a comfortable margin.

Fadnavis congratulated Shiv Sena-BJP Chief Minister Shinde, a disciple of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, for winning the trust vote with a handsome margin.

The Speaker's election followed by the trust vote for the Shinde-led government came on the second day of the 2-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

IANS


More in Entertainment
From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports ...

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody

Next Story
Similar Posts
Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday won the critical 'vote of confidence' in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In the final tally with a division of votes, the government secured 164 votes and the Opposition got only 99 votes in the 288-member Lower House. This is the second big legislative victory for the Shinde government -- sworn-in on June 30 along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- in the past two days.

On Sunday, the alliance candidate and BJP's advocate Rahul Narwekar was elected the new Speaker, trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Shiv Sena nominee Rajan Salvi with a comfortable margin.

Fadnavis congratulated Shiv Sena-BJP Chief Minister Shinde, a disciple of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, for winning the trust vote with a handsome margin.

The Speaker's election followed by the trust vote for the Shinde-led government came on the second day of the 2-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

IANS


More in Entertainment
From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports ...

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody

Similar Posts
X
X