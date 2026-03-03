Lunar eclipse 2026: Temples close, rituals outlined

New Delhi, March 3: The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will be observed on Tuesday evening, with priests and temple authorities across several states announcing closures and issuing religious guidelines in view of the celestial event.

Religious leaders, speaking to IANS, shared details about the timing of the eclipse, the observance of the ‘Sutak Kaal’, and precautions to be followed by devotees.

In Uttar Pradesh, Acharya Ramvilas Chaturvedi told IANS that the lunar eclipse on March 3 is a “rising eclipse.” He said, “The lunar eclipse on March 3 is a rising eclipse. In the northeastern region, it will begin at 3:20 P.M. and last until 6:47 P.M. Since it is a rising eclipse, it will be visible where the Sun sets around 4–4:30 P.M., but in central or western India, this eclipse will not be visible.”

He further explained that the Sutak period — considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition — begins exactly nine hours before the eclipse. During this period, religious rituals and temple activities are generally suspended.

In Bihar, Satyendra Ji Maharaj of Maa Dakshineshwar Kali Temple told IANS, “Today is a total lunar eclipse. It will begin at 3:20 P.M., but its Sutak period starts nine hours earlier. During this time, temple worship and darshan of the deity will be closed. Reciting the mantras of your deity and guru during this period yields multiplied spiritual benefits.”

He added that in Bihar, the eclipse would be visible only for about 20 minutes. “Precautions should be followed. Elderly people who need to take essential medicines are allowed to do so. If someone has cooked food before the eclipse, they should place tulsi leaves in it and consume it only after the eclipse ends,” he advised.

In Uttar Pradesh, Shailendra Tripathi, priest of the Hanuman Temple, told IANS, “During the Sutak Kaal, idol worship and rituals are prohibited, so we have closed the doors of the temple.”

Pandit Shyam Ji Pathak also described it as the first lunar eclipse of 2026, stating, “The eclipse will last from 3:20 P.M. to 6:48 P.M. Chanting and performing spiritual practices during this eclipse period is believed to bring success.”

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, Pahari Temple priest Manoj Kumar said, “A lunar eclipse is taking place, due to which the temple doors have been closed. The Sutak period begins nine hours before the eclipse.”

Across states, temple authorities adhered to traditional practices, closing temple doors during the Sutak period and encouraging devotees to engage in prayer and mantra chanting at home. The eclipse prompted heightened religious observance, with many followers observing fasting and spiritual practices in accordance with long-standing beliefs.

--IANS