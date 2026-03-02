Lucknow market dazzles with gold, silver pichkaris

Lucknow, March 2: As the festival of colours approaches, Holi fervour has gripped Lucknow’s bustling bullion market, where silver and gold-plated ‘pichkaris (water guns)' and intricately-crafted silver buckets are drawing eager buyers. In a unique blend of tradition and luxury, these ornate items have become the highlight of festive shopping in the city.

Jewellers across Lucknow are showcasing specially-designed silver water guns embellished with gemstones, along with matching silver buckets. These exquisite pieces are particularly popular among families celebrating the first Holi of newly married couples. Gifting silver buckets and pichkaris to newlyweds is considered auspicious and symbolic of prosperity and joy.

Bullion trader Amrit Jain told IANS that this year the market has expanded its festive offerings.

“Apart from silver water guns and buckets, we have introduced silver laddus as well. Many devotees are purchasing them to offer to Laddu Gopal during Holi celebrations,” he said.

The prices of these luxury pichkaris and buckets range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the design and craftsmanship. Several customers have also placed customised orders.

According to traders, there is a long-standing tradition of sending silver pichkaris, sweets, colours, and gulal as gifts to fiancees during Holi. Married couples, especially those celebrating their first Holi after marriage, show great enthusiasm for playing with silver pichkaris. The seasonal business involving silver Holi items is estimated to be worth crores of rupees annually.

Holi, often referred to as the 'Festival of Colours' and regarded as the second major Hindu festival after Diwali, marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil.

The celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi or Jalawali Holi, when bonfires are lit to commemorate the legend of Prahlad and Holika. The following day, known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi, is marked by the playful application of dry gulal and water colours.

According to calculations by Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan will be observed on Monday during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal in the evening. Although the Purnima Tithi begins on the evening of March 2 and continues until March 3, rituals must be performed during Pradosh Kaal while avoiding Bhadra. Based on these traditional guidelines, March 2 has been deemed the most appropriate day for lighting the ceremonial bonfire.

--IANS