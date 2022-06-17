Lucknow cops offer roses to all namazis

Lucknow, June 17: The Lucknow police on Friday indulged in a bit of 'Gandhigiri' to ensure that Friday prayers pass off peacefully.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, the police offered a rose to every namazi who came to the Tile Wali Masjid to offer prayers.

"This was a gesture on our part to dispel the negativity that had been prevailing due to past incidents. We wanted to ensure the community that we were always there for them and also send out a message of love and peace," Sinha told IANS.

Police personnel also distributed flowers to those coming to offer prayers at other prominent mosques in the state capital.

Asadullah, who offered prayers at the Tile Wali Masjid, said, "As soon as we were handed a rose, the feeling of unease that had filled us seeing the huge presence of policemen at the mosque just disappeared. Such gestures from the police will go a long way in building trust."

Meanwhile, Friday prayers passed off peacefully in all major cities across the state.