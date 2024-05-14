LS Polls: PM Modi files nomination paper from Varanasi

Guwahati, May 14: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, a constituency where he has secured wins with larger margin for two consecutive terms.

He was joined by top BJP leaders from the party, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the nomination filing.

The Prime Minister, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, is vying for a third consecutive term from the Varanasi seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

"I am overwhelmed and emotional! I did not even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. I had said that Maa Ganga had called me. Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai (today Maa Ganga has adopted me)," he wrote on X.



