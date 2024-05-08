LS Polls: Anand Mishra files nomination for Buxar seat

Guwahati, May 8: Amid the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, former Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra filed his nomination for Buxar parliamentary constituency in Bihar as an independent candidate on Tuesday.

Taking to his X handle, Mishra said, “We have filed our Nomination for 33- Buxar Parliamentary Constituency. Grateful for the unprecedented participation and encouragement from our respected people of Buxar.”

It may be mentioned that in April, Anand Mishra announced that he would join politics and would contest independently from Buxar, Bihar. In a video, the former SP of Assam had stated that he would fight for the people of Buxar. "I want to work as a politician for the well-being of my people," he added.



