LS Polls: 33 poll workers die from heatstroke during final phase in UP

Guwahati, June 2: Amidst a soaring temperature in Uttar Pradesh, at least 33 poll personnel died due to heat-related conditions during the final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa informed that 33 personnel, including home guards, sanitation workers, and other poll staff, died due to heat-related conditions, adding that one voter also died at a polling booth in the Sikandarpur area of Ballia parliamentary constituency.

The next of kin of the poll personnel will receive a compensation of Rs 15 lakh, Rinwa said.

It may be mentioned that the final phase of Lok Sabha was conducted for 13 constituencies, including Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj (SC), in the state on June 1.

As per reports, Uttar Pradesh recorded a 41-degree temperature on the polling day.