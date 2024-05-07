LS Polls 2024: Third phase of Lok Sabha elections begins with high stakes in Assam

Guwahati, May 7: The Lok Sabha elections are in full swing as the third phase kicked off on May 7 after two previous rounds of voting on April 19 and April 26. This phase covers 93 constituencies spread across 12 states and union territories.

One notable highlight is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) uncontested victory in the Surat constituency of Gujarat. Key figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, contesting from Gandhinagar (Gujarat), former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, and Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna are among those whose fate will be decided in this phase.

In Assam, a crucial battleground, four constituencies are up for contest, determining the future of 47 candidates vying for four seats: Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri. The BJP and its regional allies are eyeing a significant win, aiming to secure parliamentary representation for indigenous or majority communities, potentially facilitated by the 2023 delimitation.

Assam has shown a strong turnout in the previous phases, with 77.35% recorded in the second phase and 78.25% in the first. In the high-profile Guwahati constituency, BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi, a prominent figure in the Assam BJP, is expected to face stiff competition from Congress newcomer Mira Borthakur Goswami, president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.

In Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, the stage is set for a triangular contest that pits the incumbent, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF), against Rakibul Hussain (Congress) and Zabed Islam (AGP) in a battle that could reshape the region’s political landscape.

The Kokrajhar constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST). The BJP has left the Kokrajhar seat for ally UPPL, who has fielded Joyanta Basumatary, an MLA from Sidli assembly constituency and a former vice-president of the All-Bodo Students' Union. BPF has fielded Kampa Borgoyary.

Meanwhile, Barpeta is witnessing a contest between Congress' Deep Bayan, Manoranjan Talukdar CPI (M), and Phani Bhusan Choudhury veteran leader of AGP, and an ally of BJP.















