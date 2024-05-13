LS Election 2024 Phase 4: 10.4% voter turnout recorded across 96 constituencies till 9 am

Guwahati, May 13: Today marks the commencement of the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election 2024, covering 96 constituencies across 10 states and union territories.

With 1,717 candidates vying for seats, notable contenders include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's firebrand leader Mohua Moitra and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC.

10.4% voter turnout was recorded across 10 states and union territories till 9 am. Polling is being held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

The election, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, culminates in counting on June 4.



