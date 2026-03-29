LPG supply normal across India, 55 lakh refills delivered: Ministry of Petroleum

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Ministry of Petroleum on Sunday said that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders remains normal across the country, with over 55 lakh refills delivered on Saturday, adding that no “dry-outs” have been reported at distributorships.

In addition, around 64,000 free trade 5 kg cylinders were sold during the day, reflecting steady availability.

Online LPG bookings have risen to 94 per cent across the industry. To curb diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have increased significantly—from 53 per cent in February to 84 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories in place, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained nationwide. Domestic LPG production has also been ramped up to support consumption. Petrol pumps across the country continue to function normally.

The government has urged consumers to book LPG cylinders online and avoid visiting distributorships. Citizens have also been advised to use alternative cooking options such as PNG and induction or electric cooktops, and to adopt energy conservation practices in daily use.

Amid the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, authorities said proactive measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

The ministry noted that rumours had triggered panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states, leading to unusually high sales and crowding. However, it reiterated that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available and urged the public not to believe misinformation.

To check hoarding and black marketing, raids are being carried out across several states and Union Territories. Around 2,900 raids were conducted on Saturday, during which approximately 1,000 cylinders were seized.

Officials from public sector oil marketing companies also carried out surprise inspections at over 1,200 retail outlets and LPG distributorships nationwide to ensure smooth supply and prevent malpractices. So far, nearly 480 show-cause notices have been issued to LPG distributors.

Meanwhile, two Indian LPG carriers—BW TYR and BW ELM—carrying a combined cargo of around 94,000 metric tonnes have safely transited the Gulf region and are now en route to Indian ports.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, BW TYR is expected to arrive in Mumbai on March 31, while BW ELM is scheduled to reach New Mangalore on April 1.





IANS