LPG Price Hike: Govt increases price of commercial cylinder

Guwahati, Nov 1: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) once again hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹100 in several locations throughout the country.

As per reports, the hike came into effect on November 1, and this is the second price hike for commercial LPG cylinders in the past two months.

Following the most recent hike in price, a 19 kg LPG cylinder costs ₹1,833 in Delhi and in other major cities, the cost for the same cylinder is ₹1,943 in Kolkata, ₹1,785 in Mumbai, ₹1,914.50 in Bengaluru and ₹1,999.50 in Chennai, respectively.

Meanwhile, the cost of domestic LPG, primarily used for cooking in households, remained stable.

