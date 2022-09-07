LPG booking and delivery system of IOC faces outage

Guwahati, Sep 07: The LPG booking and delivery system of Indian Oil Corporation managed by IBM India has experienced an outage for last two days and currently the system is under recovery. It is reported that Indian Oil along with IBM and Oracle are working to restore the system at the earliest.

However, customers can continue to make booking through the following details:



• SMS or IVRS number 77189 55555



• Missed call 84549 55555 or through

• WhatsApp 75888 88824

• Through their distributors directly or reach out to the showroom phone lines displayed on cash memo as well.

The bookings of the customer will be registered and the delivery of cylinders will be continued soon.

Indian Oil Corporation assured to resolve the issue by today evening so that the call service can be resumed from tomorrow.

