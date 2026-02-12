Low-quality tea imports raise re-export fears; tea board issues SOP

Guwahati, Feb 12: Concerns over import of inferior quality tea continued in calendar year 2025, with around 39 million kg entering India during the calendar year 2025. These imports were mostly those from Kenya, Nepal, Iran and Vietnam. In the year 2023, the volume of import was 23.65 million kg.

Around 14 million kg of tea from Kenya – with average price of USD 2.14 per kg –and over 11 million kg from Nepal (USD 1.95 per kg) – was imported during 2025. There were imports from Vietnam, Iran, UK, Argentina and China as well.

“The sector is concerned about imported low-quality tea being ‘re-exported’ as ‘Indian origin’ tea, which could hurt India’s brand,” Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association secretary Dinesh Bihani said.

The Indian tea industry has, in recent years, been witnessing a steady increase in the quantum of tea imports into the country. Concerned over the matter, the Tea Board has come up with an SOP for importing tea to India. Under the SoP, importers will have to submit a detailed information in prescribe format, regarding arrival, warehouse, number of containers, proforma invoice, pictures of the tea packets, etc.

Upon arrival of the import consignment, Tea Board officials will draw two sets of samples – 500 grams each – from random containers out of a batch of five containers for testing at NABL-accredited laboratories. None of the imported teas can be used for re-export or domestic sale until issuance of the final clearance certificate by Tea Board.

Importers will have option to get the reserve teas re-tested, but on payment.

Moreover, teas imported for export have to be exported within six months from the date of import.

“All export consignments containing Indian teas blended with imported teas will clearly declare this fact on the final packing material as well as on all accompanying documents, including the phytosanitary certificate, health certificate, certificate of origin, and any other relevant documents. Such consignments shall be subject to inspection by Tea Board of India,” the SOP stated.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee last year had recommended that with increasing imports and risks of adulteration, stricter monitoring and transperancy are essential.

The Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has also recommended that the Tea Board should enforce mandatory labelling and source declarations for all re-exported or blended teas. Customs-linked surveillance at ports and regular market audits and sample testing at retail points will help safeguard the reputation of Indian-origin tea and maintain consumer trust, it had noted.