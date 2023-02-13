Lord Bajrang Bali gets notice by Railway for removal of encroachment, later withdraws

Guwahati, Feb 13: The Railway department in Madhya Pradesh has issued notice to the Hindu God- Lord Bajrang Bali asking for the removal of the “encroachment” on the Railway land in Sabalgarh town in the state’s Morena district on February 8.

As per reports, the notice addressed to Bajrang Bali which was pasted at the temple of the deity mentioned that the structure needs to be removed for the construction of the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line.

It further directed for the removal of the encroachment within seven days or face action. The encroacher will have to pay the expense if the Railways take action to remove the structure, it said.

The notice which went viral on social media sparked an uproar following which the department rectified its mistake and said that the notice was served mistakenly. Meanwhile, a new notice was issued on February 10, which was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple.