Lok Sabha storms over Waqf Bill; Gaurav Gogoi leads Congress attack, Rijiju defends

Guwahati, Apr 2: Heated exchanges dominated the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Deputy Leader of the Congress, Gaurav Gogoi spearheaded the oppositions' attack against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, accusing the government of attempting to dilute constitutional principles and marginalise minority communities.

Opening the debate, the Jorhat MP slammed the bill as a “deliberate attempt to defame India’s minorities, divide society, and eventually disenfranchise them.”

Gogoi warned that the proposed amendments could set a “dangerous precedent for targeting other religious communities in the future”.

"Today, they are focusing on one community’s land; tomorrow, it will be another’s," Gogoi cautioned.

He also raised concerns over restrictions on Eid celebrations in BJP-ruled states, claiming that people were being denied the right to offer Namaz peacefully.

"Before introducing such laws, they should clarify how many minority MPs they have," he added.

The Opposition fiercely opposed the bill, labelling it "unconstitutional" and accusing the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of attempting to strip Muslims of their rights.

Gogoi also criticised the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for failing to conduct a thorough clause-by-clause discussion on the bill, calling its review process inadequate.

Meanwhile, defending the bill, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju questioned the opposition’s outrage, asserting that the legislation seeks to streamline the management of Waqf properties and introduce much-needed reforms.

"Why are we being challenged when we are bringing positive changes? Those with no direct involvement in the bill are being misled and provoked," Rijiju told the Lower House, amid loud protests from Opposition benches.

The Union Minister further reassured the House that the government had no intention of interfering in religious institutions and insisted that the bill aims solely to enhance transparency and efficiency.

"The government respects all religious institutions and their autonomy. Unfortunately, some people are being misled about the bill’s purpose," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju introduced both the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

He also announced that the Waqf Bill will be renamed as the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to revise the Waqf Act, 1995, addressing challenges in the regulation and administration of Waqf properties.

The government has argued that the proposed amendments will improve governance and ensure the efficient management of Waqf assets.