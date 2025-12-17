Lok Sabha passes SHANTI Bill, opening nuclear sector to private players

New Delhi, Dec 17: Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, passed the nuclear energy bill with Union minister Jitendra Singh asserting that it would help India achieve its target of 100 GW atomic energy generation by 2047.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation, was passed by voice vote amid a walkout by the Opposition.

Singh termed the bill a "milestone legislation" that will give a new direction to the country's developmental journey.

"India's role in geopolitics is increasing. If we have to be a global player, we have to follow global benchmarks and global strategies. The world is moving towards clean energy. We too have set a target of 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047," he said.

The Opposition contended that the Bill diluted provisions of the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that passed on the liability for a nuclear incident on to the suppliers of nuclear equipment.

Opposition MPs, on Wednesday, strongly pitched for sending the nuclear energy bill moved by the government to a parliamentary panel for wider consultations, while members from the ruling coalition "wholeheartedly" supported the legislation saying it will prove helpful in making the country energy sufficient.

Participating in the debate on the SHANTI Bill, BJP member Shashank Mani said every Indian will be benefitted from the bill. He argued that the US, which is the world's largest energy consumer, gets 30% energy from nuclear sector and 80% of this nuclear energy is produced by the private sector.

Appreciating the allocation of Rs 20,000 crore in the last budget for Small Moduler Reactors (SMR), the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said the bill will create modern infrastructure for nuclear energy sector and all such plants will be constructed after complying international standards.

Samajwadi Party member Aditya Yadav, while participating the debate, strongly opposed it saying the bill will offer red carpet welcome to the foreign companies "ignoring the country's interest".

"This is an attempt to bring US and French companies. If you are opening up the nuclear energy sector to foreign companies, where is your Make In India programme," he asked.

Yadav claimed that through this bill, the Modi government is trying to please the Trump administration and lower the tariff imposed by the United States on India.

Demanding that the bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, DMK member Arun Nehru said cost of power go up by 25% wherever private companies are involved

Referring to nuclear accidents, which took place in the past in Japan and Russia, Nehru said the government must have to take extreme precautions while setting up nuclear power stations.

Echoing Nehru, NCP member Supriya Sule said no supplier should have immunity and asked how the government can put a cap on liability.

Praising the long safety records of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, a PSU, Sule asked what is the guarantee that a private player will be as much careful as NPCIL.

