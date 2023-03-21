Lok Sabha passes Rs 1.48 lakh crore supplementary grants for FY'23 without debate

New Delhi, Mar 21: Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave its approval to the central government to spend an additional Rs 1.48 lakh crore during the current financial year 2022-23, amid uproar by Opposition parties on the Adani issue.

On March 13, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had tabled the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the House amounting to a total of Rs 2,70,508.89 crore.

"However, the net cash outgo aggregate is estimated at only Rs 1,48,133.23 crore. The remaining expenditure will be matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,22,374.37 crore," said the statement on supplementary demands for grants.

Of the total additional cash outgo, Rs 36,325 crore is for payment towards fertiliser subsidy. This includes additional subsidy outgo of Rs 21,000 crore for P&K (phosphorus and potassium) and Rs 15,325.36 crore for urea.

The second batch of supplementary demands or 'Appropriation Bill (No 2), 2023,' was passed without discussion amid continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group of companies.

The government has been authorised to make additional transfers to the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore, according to the bill passed.

There would also be an additional outgo of Rs 33,718.49 crore for defence pensions, particularly on account of payment of arrears towards the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

The requirement of additional transfer to the GST Compensation Fund towards states and Union Territories have been pegged at Rs 33,506 crore.