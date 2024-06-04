Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi leads from both Wayanad and Raebareli 

Guwahati, June 4: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is leading in the two Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh as per early leads as the counting of votes for the 2024 general elections is underway.

Rahul Gandhi contested against BJP's state president of Kerala K. Surendran, from Wayanad and BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.

As per the Election Commission of India data, in Wayanad, the Congress leader, who is also the sitting MP, is ahead by 2,56,362 votes against his nearest rival, CPI veteran leader Annie Raja, who received 1,13,281 votes.

K Surendran, the BJP candidate and the party chief in Kerala, is trailing in third place with 63.246 votes.

Meanwhile, in Congress bastion Raebaraeli, Rahul Gandhi was ahead of his BJP rival Dinesh Pratap Singh with 1,73,427 votes, while the latter is trailing with 82,968 votes.



