Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP leading in all 7 LS seats in Delhi

Guwahati, June 4: In a sharp blow to the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital, the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to Election Commission data, BJP's Praveen Khandelwal, after trailing for a while, has now moved ahead by securing a lead of 27,041 votes against Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal in the Chandni Chowk seat.

BJP's North-East Delhi candidate, Manoj Tiwari, who is contesting against the Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 73,781 votes.

BJP West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is contesting against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 69,296 votes, and the BJP's North-West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoliya was leading by 1,05,266 votes against the Congress' Udit Raj.

On the East Delhi seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 14,134 votes against the BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

The BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 63,675 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi, while in the New Delhi constituency, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj -- daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj -- was in the lead by a margin of 27,136 votes.

The saffron party, which is contesting against the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital, won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.