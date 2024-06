Guwahati, June 4: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from Gujarat.

As per the latest Election Commission data, Shah got 1,10,972 votes in total, against his nearest Congress rival, Sonal Ramanbhai Patel, who received 2,66,256 votes.

This is the Union Home Minister's second term as an MP from the Gandhinagar seat.