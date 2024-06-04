Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results:  NDA nears 300 mark, INDIA defies exit polls

Guwahati, June 4: The opposition INDIA bloc has reversed all exit poll predictions by leading in over 220 seats. Despite a strong contest, the BJP-led NDA is inching closer towards the 300-mark, standing at over 290 at the moment.

After trailing for a brief period, PM Narendra Modi is now leading in Varanasi over Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who has given tough competition to PM Modi in this battle. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to lead in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli.

Notably, in 2014, BJP won 282 seats, while its National Democratic Alliance won a total of 336 seats out of 543. The INC received only 44 seats, with its wider alliance, the United Progressive Alliance, winning a total of just 59.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is nearing the 300-seat mark, while the INDIA bloc's lead crossed 220 seats, defying all exit poll predictions as counting gets underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.







