Lok Sabha adjourns for day amid opposition uproar over NEET

Guwahati, June 28: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid opposition uproar over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The opposition members demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination. When the house convened at noon, the demands continued.



Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told opposition members that they can discuss the matter during the course of the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.



Birla emphasised parliamentary norms and the need for committees, to which Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi responded that students simply seek justice.



Due to the ongoing commotion, Birla adjourned the proceedings until Monday. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi argued for a dedicated discussion on NEET, but Birla declined, stating that only the Motion of Thanks was on the agenda.



"...We wanted to give a joint message to the students of India, on behalf of Opposition and Government - that we consider this an important issue. So, we thought that to respect students we will have discussion on NEET today, a dedicated discussion..." LoP stated.





#WATCH | Lok Sabha adjourned til 12 noon. LoP Rahul Gandhi raised NEET issue and demanded, along wth Opposition MPs, that the matter be discussed. Speaker Om Birla insisted that discussion on Motion of Thanks to President's Address be taken up first.



