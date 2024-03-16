Local Trinamool Congress leader's hacked body recovered; tension in Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata, March 16: Tension is brewing in Moktarpur village of West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday following the recovery of a hacked body of a local Trinamool Congress leader from near his residence.

The deceased has been identified as Saidul Sheikh (37).

He was associated with the Trinamool Congress.

Saidul was missing since late Friday evening, police said quoting his family members.

"His body with fatal injuries was recovered from near his residence in the morning," the police said.

"A group of anti-social elements linked to Congress in the area were responsible for the killing of Saidul," the victim's family alleged.

However, the local Congress leadership has denied the allegations and said that it was probably because of his old rivalry within the Trinamool Congress.

Saidul's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have started a thorough probe in the matter and started interrogating some local people.