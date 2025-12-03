Liquor smuggler nabbed in Bihar after police encounter

Patna, Dec 3: A liquor smuggler was arrested in Bihar's Chhapra district after an encounter with the state police.

With the formation of the new government in Bihar, police action against criminals has intensified, and consistent crackdowns are underway across the state.

The encounter occurred late Tuesday night at Durga Ghat under the Manjhi police station area of Saran district.

The accused was identified as liquor smuggler Ajay Rai.

When asked to surrender, the accused opened fire at the police.

According to Saran SSP Kumar Ashsih, Rai was shot in the leg during police retaliation, while another smuggler, Sukesh Kumar, surrendered on the spot.

The SSP said that both smugglers had reached the Manjhi area with a large consignment of illicit liquor transported by boat.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Manjhi police station chief cordoned off the area. As soon as the boat reached the ghat, the smugglers saw a police team approaching them. They opened fire on the police team. In response, the police opened fire, injuring Ajay Rai. Despite attempting to escape, he was chased and arrested," Ashish said.

The injured smuggler has been admitted to Chhapra Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Police also recovered two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and two spent bullets from the spot.

This marks the third police encounter in just 12 days since Samrat Chaudhary took charge as the state Home Minister.

With liquor smuggling cases rising in Manjhi and the nearby regions, the police have been conducting continuous and aggressive operations.

Police are now investigating the broader network of the arrested smugglers, suspecting connections with liquor syndicates operating in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They are probing the origin of the consignment and its intended destination.

Notably, in Chhapra itself, police recently encountered criminal Nandkishore Rai, alias Shikari Rai, who faces seven registered cases of murders, loot and Dacoity.

Just 11 days earlier, police had an encounter with another accused, Shivdutt Rai, in Begusarai.

--IANS