Less than 1% of ₹858-Cr anti-pollution scheme fund utilised: Parliamentary panel

Guwahati, Mar 26: A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the non-utilisation of ₹858 crore allocated for pollution control in 2024-25, citing delays in approval from the Union Environment Ministry for the continuation of a key anti-pollution scheme.

The revelation came after the report was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests, and Climate Change underscored the alarming rise of air pollution, noting that it has reached critical levels not only in Delhi but also in several other cities across India.

"At a time when the ministry is required to address the grave and critical challenge of deteriorating air quality, the ministry has not been able to decide the continuation of the concerned scheme, as a result of which not even 1% of the funds allocated for the scheme have been utilised so far," the panel said.

Under the Control of Pollution scheme, the Centre provides financial assistance to pollution control boards/committees and funding for the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which aims to reduce particulate pollution in 131 highly polluted cities by 40% by 2026 compared to 2019-20 levels.

"In such a scenario, the committee is shocked to note that the amount, to the tune of Rs 858 crore allocated for 'Control of Pollution', which is 27.44% of the annual revised allocation of the ministry, remains unutilised since the approval for continuation of the Control of Pollution Scheme till 2025-26 is awaited," the 31-member panel headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita said.

The committee noted that rising pollution not only leads to various health issues but also harms the environment.

"The scenario of air pollution in the country is indeed very grim and has been affecting one and all," it said, recommending that the ministry take serious note of the reasons for this gross underutilisation.

The panel also pointed out that tree plantation drives, despite being frequently conducted, suffer from a low survival rate.

"There is a need not only to plant the trees but also to ensure that once planted, they are looked after well and continue to survive and grow... There is also a need for an audit of the plantation activities so that the allocations made in this regard are utilised optimally," it said.

A similar situation has been observed in Guwahati, and the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has pulled up the Public Works Department (PWD) over the ongoing flyover construction projects in Guwahati, saying the department has not followed its directive to clean the city’s deteriorating air quality.

Issuing a stern warning, the Commission termed the situation “public harassment” before directing PWD to take immediate steps.

The AHRC, on March 18, conducted a hearing under Case No. 58/2025 (9) after taking into cognisance multiple complaints from residents about rising dust particles such as PM 12 and PM 10 in the air because of the construction projects across the city.

