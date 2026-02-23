'Leave Iran by available means': India tells nationals amid fresh protests

New Delhi, Feb 23: India has advised all its nationals residing in Iran to leave the country by all available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving security situation.

The Indian embassy in Iran, on Monday, issued a fresh advisory amid fresh protests in Tehran and increasing fears of US military strikes on the Gulf nation.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the government of India on January 5 and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the embassy said.

The mission also reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs (persons of Indian-origin) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily available with them," the mission said in the advisory.

"They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," it said.





According to official estimates in January, little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of anti-government demonstrations by students, in a first such agitation since Tehran's brutal crackdown on the protesters last month

The scattered protests erupted Saturday at universities following 40-day memorials for people killed in January during anti-government rallies. Iran's government has not commented on the latest protests.

Many Iranians have held ceremonies marking the traditional 40-day mourning period in the past week. Most of the protesters are believed to have been killed around Jan 8 and 9, according to activists tracking the situation.

Iranians across the country are still reeling with shock, grief and fear after the earlier protests were crushed by the deadliest crackdown ever seen under the rule of 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands are believed to have been arrested.

Posts on social media Saturday and Sunday have alleged that security forces tried to restrict people from attending some 40-day ceremonies.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency says at least 7,015 people were killed in the previous protests and crackdown, including 214 government forces. The group has been accurate in counting deaths during previous rounds of unrest in Iran and relies on a network of activists there to verify deaths.

PTI