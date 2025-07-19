Language row in Maharashtra: PIL in SC seeks FIR against Raj Thackeray

New Delhi, July 19: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Maharashtra Police to register an FIR against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray over his speeches promoting language conflict.

As per the petition, Raj Thackeray, in “desperation to occupy some seats in the forthcoming election of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, has been making fiery speeches from time to time against Hindi speaking people and thereby he has been promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of place of birth, residence and language which is prejudicial not only to the maintenance of harmony, but also endangering to sovereignly, unity and integrity of India”.

It added that in the rally organised on July 5, the MNS founder justified people who do not speak Marathi to be hit below their eardrums.

“The speeches made by Raj Thackeray instigate people to come on the street and something which was started as opposing Hindi, has led to Marathi being imposed on people who do not speak Marathi or have come from other states,” stated the plea.

The plea referred to several incidents, where at Raj Thackeray’s instance, MNS political workers have been “beating, assaulting and lynching” people belonging to non-Maharashtra states and have been even dismantling their business establishments, shops, etc.

Citing apex court directions to curb mob violence and lynching, the PIL said that the authorities at the Centre and Maharashtra should ensure that such incidents by Raj Thackeray and his political outfit do not take place and same are dealt with iron hands.

As per the plea, people have been living under the constant shadow of fear of being assaulted, beaten up, insulted and humiliated by Raj Thackeray and his political workers.

It said that the acts of Raj Thackeray and MNS party workers constitute the cognisable offences punishable under Sections 152, 196, 197, 299, 353 (1) (b) (c), 353 (i) (c) and 353 (2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), 2023.

The plea filed by advocate Ghanshyam Dayalu Upadhyay also sought directions to the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra State Election Commission to withdraw political recognition of Raj Thackeray’s MNS.

Further, the PIL sought directions to the poll bodies across the country to formulate a policy to have watch and control on such illegal activities of political outfits of the country, which endanger or tend to endanger sovereignty, integrity and unity of the country.

--IANS



