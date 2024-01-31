Ladakh shepherds brave standoff with Chinese soldiers goes viral

Guwahati, Jan 31: In a display of remarkable resilience, a group of Ladakh shepherds confronted Chinese soldiers near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as they defended their right to graze sheep in an area where grazing had ceased since the 2020 Galwan clash. A video capturing the courageous encounter has garnered widespread appreciation on social media.

The video footage reveals at least three Chinese armoured vehicles and several soldiers at the scene. Despite blaring alarms signalling them to leave, the shepherds stood their ground, engaging in verbal exchanges with PLA troops. The shepherds consistently maintained that they were within Indian Territory. While the video shows tensions escalating, with some shepherds appearing to pick up stones, no violence is depicted, and the Chinese soldiers in the video are not armed.





Acknowledging the bravery of the shepherds, a Chushul councillor attributed their courage to the unwavering support of the Indian forces. The councillor expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for fostering strong civil-military relations and safeguarding the interests of the border area population.

It is heartening to see the positive impact made by @firefurycorps_IA

in Border areas of Eastern Ladakh in facilitating the graziers & nomads to assert their rights in traditional grazing grounds along the north bank of Pangong.

I would like to thank #IndianArmy for such strong… pic.twitter.com/yNIBatPRKE — Konchok Stanzin (@kstanzinladakh) January 30, 2024







