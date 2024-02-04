Ladakh experiences complete shutdown as thousands rally for statehood, inclusion in Sixth Schedule

Guwahati, Feb 4: Ladakh witnessed a complete shutdown after thousands took to the streets, advocating for the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance jointly organised the protests, leading to the suspension of public transport system in Ladakh.

Citizens gathered at the Polo Ground in Leh, expressing their discontent with the prolonged bureaucratic rule. They demanded full statehood, where they could elect their representatives to govern the region.

Notably, in December, the Centre sought demands from both the bodies from Leh and Kargil during their first meeting.

Created as a separate Union Territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, Ladakh has witnessed growing dissatisfaction among its residents, who now unite in seeking statehood and constitutional assurances to safeguard their land, employment, and unique identity, reminiscent of the privileges they once enjoyed under Article 370.