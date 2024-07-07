Kulgam encounter death toll climbs to 8

Guwahati, July 7: The number of fatalities in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir rose to eight on Sunday, as authorities confirmed the discovery of the bodies of two more terrorists.

The encounters commenced on Saturday across two villages in Kulgam.

Reportedly, two terrorists’ bodies were found at the Modergam site, with four more recovered from Chinnigam.

Additionally, two army personnel, including a Para Commando, lost their lives in the skirmishes against the terrorists.

The operation is still underway.