Kolkata Police files chargesheet in youth’s murder near Mayor Firhad Hakim’s home

Kolkata, Jan 17: Kolkata Police have filed a charge sheet in the murder case of Ashok Paswan, a youth from a locality falling under Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s ward, officials said on Saturday.

The young man was brutally murdered on the street in Chetla in south Kolkata last October. He was allegedly killed by thrusting a crowbar into his throat. The police have mentioned the motive behind Ashok's murder in the charge sheet.

Ashok was murdered near the number 17 bus stand in Chetla, South Kolkata, in October 2022. The incident stemmed from an argument during a drinking session in the open bus stand. It is alleged that one of his companions suddenly thrust a crowbar into Ashok's throat.

In that condition, Ashok ran for about 100 metres along the road, but he couldn't go any further and collapsed on the street. He was taken to SSKM Hospital in a bloody condition, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.

In connection with the murder, police arrested two young men, Surajit Haldar and Tapas Pal. They have been identified as the main accused in the 85-page charge sheet. The charge sheet, submitted to the Alipore court, includes the statements of 30 witnesses.

Investigators stated that the dispute stemmed from an argument involving the wife of one of the accused, which escalated during the drinking session and led to the fatal assault.

Following the incident, the officer in charge of Chetla Police Station was removed. Amitabh Sarkhel was the new OC of Chetla police station. The move came as the incident in a posh locality and especially in the Kolkata Mayor's neighbourhood raised questions on the safety and security of people.

After the incident, local residents had expressed strong resentment, alleging that liquor parties had become frequent in the area, particularly on public roads, posing a threat to law and order.

