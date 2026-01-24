Kolkata Police crack fake job racket, seize ₹32 lakh in fraud case

Kolkata, Jan 24: Kolkata Police have busted a fake job racket and arrested a man for allegedly cheating three youths of Rs 32 lakh by promising them jobs at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, a man claiming to be a central government official defrauded three young men and women from Kolkata of 32 lakh rupees by promising them jobs at Indian Oil Corporation.

Following this, officers from Patuli police station in south Kolkata began searching for the accused, who was found to have five Aadhaar cards. The police arrested the man last night. He has been identified as Krishnendu Chatterjee.

Police said that the man met two young men and a young woman at a market in Patuli. He introduced himself as a central government official and even claimed to have connections with central ministers.

He maintained contact with them and even showed them fake identity cards. He allegedly took Rs 32 lakh from the three individuals, promising them jobs at Indian Oil Corporation.

The young men and the woman collected the money by mortgaging their own and their family members' jewellery. Of the Rs 32 lakh, Rs 22 lakh was paid online and Rs 10 lakh in cash. However, after receiving the money, he stopped all contact, prompting them to file a complaint against him at the Patuli police station.

Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation. Investigators found that the man had addresses at various places, including Lake Town, Baguiati and Patuli.

Not only that, he had a separate Aadhaar card for each of his addresses. Kolkata Police officers found five such Aadhaar cards while investigating the case.

It was learned that the man obtained an Aadhaar card each time he rented a house. Police said that the man is being interrogated.

"We are trying to find out how he made these fake Aadhaar cards and whether anyone else is involved in this. Probe is on," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

--IANS