Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association organises 5-day Bihu dance workshop

The Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association organized a 5 day workshop on Bihu Dance in Kolkata at the Assam Bhawan. An Assamese folk dance form, it is held for the first time in Kolkata. The workshop was mentored by Bihu Samragyee Smt. Jaya Seal Ghosh.

A huge number of participants registered at the workshop. Irrespective of any age group participants of all communities of the society took part to learn and practice the basics of Bihu dance. Apart from the Assamese people that are familiar with the dance and the festival many non-Assamese boys and girls were part of the workshop.

Cultural Secretary Kashmiri Kotoky informed, “We received tremendous response from the public as soon as the workshop was announced. Numerous calls poured in for the registration and within a very short time all the slots were filled up. We are happy that we could execute a long demanding workshop on Bihu dance. We also feel sorry that we could not accommodate all the enquiries because of limited ground space. We will come up with this workshop again and keep this in mind and work on these.”

Vice President Orihana Ojah added, “A number of plans had to be taken and it was successfully executed by the team. Our mission was to present Bihu dance with outmost responsibility and care so that the attendees return home with proper knowledge and a fulfilling session. We are very much thankful to our mentor Jaya Seal Ghosh who not only taught the batch of students but also guided us in many ways.”

The inaugural session of the workshop was held welcoming the guests and the participants with a customary Xorai diya, rendition of Borgeet and distribution of maah praxaad. Distinguished guests of the inauguration program were Smt. Miranda Das, Joint Secretary to Govt. of Assam; Smt. Dolly Ghosh, Singer; Smt. Mahasweta Acharya, former HOD of Assamese Department of Handique Girls College, Guwahati and Smt. Jaya Seal Ghosh.

Executive President Hiten Hatkhowa acknowledged the support of the Joint Resident Commissioner Mr. Tapas Deb and the administration of the Assam Bhawan in implementing the workshop. KACA General Secretary Indukalpa Saikia specially thanked the leadership of Jaya Seal Ghosh in mentoring the workshop. With her expertise skill in the dance form and efficient in teaching the participants had an interesting session of knowledge and fun. At the end of the 5 day program it is seen that the participants performed very gracefully. It is a motivation for us and we shall take this initiative forward specially for the new generation children.

Apart from being an actress and Bharatnatyam exponent, Jaya Seal Ghosh has a very strong hold as a Bihu dancer. She had been on all the competitions and stages across Assam and won many titles, honors and accolades. She was crowned the Bihu Samragyee (the highest title and honour to a female Bihu dancer) in 1994.

The Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association is however been initiating many cultural and social activities. Apart from this workshop, KACA undertakes workshop every year on Bhupendra Sangeet and other dance and music genres. KACA also has been showcasing, presenting, teaching and imparting the rich cultural heritage, literature, folk form of music and dance, activities to enhance the abilities and curiosities among people.

Kolkata Assamese Cultural Association (KACA) is a socio, literary and cultural organization based in Kolkata. It is primarily an organization setup by the resident people of Kolkata from Assam. Established in 2008, KACA is a registered organization under the Societies Registration Act of 1961 of the Government of West Bengal in India.