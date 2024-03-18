Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kolkata: 4 dead, several injured after under construction building collapses
Guwahati, Mar 18: As many as four people died and several others were rescued after an under-construction building collapsed in Kolkata on Monday.
According to reports, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area. Following the incident, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose mentioned that Rs. 5 lakhs will be provided as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, while Rs. 1 lakh will be provided to those injured.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the incident site and also met the injured people at Unipon Hospital in South Kolkata.
