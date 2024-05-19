Kochi bound flight makes emergency landing due to engine malfunction

Guwahati, May 19: A major mishap has been averted as an Air India Express flight was forced to land after its engine caught fire following take-off.

According to reports, the flight bound for Kochi had to make an emergency landing after take-off from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport due to an engine malfunction.



The flight was carrying over 150 passengers and crew members.



After the emergency landing, the airport's ground services immediately rushed to the scene and prompted an immediate evacuation.



