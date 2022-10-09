Know about some of the rare postage stamps of India

Guwahati, Oct 9: India is known for its rich history and diverse culture. The diversity is visible in a varied forms from textiles to traditions and from food to languages. In an effort to capture the essence of the rich diversity, landmark events and personalities, the country has produced many masterpieces, amongst this include the postage stamps that are both eye-catching and has fascinating stories to tell.

The Indian postal system was developed long before the arrival of the Europeans in some of the independent states. However, after the British East India Company took over the power on the sub-continent, most of the modern-day India came under the British Administrative System with a need to establish and maintain both official and commercial mail systems.

India has produced large number of stamps using various techniques including line engraving, typography, lithography, photogravure and web-offset. Stamps have been produced both for postage and for service or revenue. The East India Company took constructive steps to improve the existing postal systems in India and in 1774 the services were made available to the general public. The history of the Indian postage services attained a major breakthrough with the establishment of the Indian post office in the year 1837. Ever since Indian stamps collection has only grown in size and has caught the attention of philatelists and stamp collectors all across the globe.

Apart from being considered as one of the most valuable stamps of the world, Indian stamps are one of the rare world stamps, here's a look at some of the vintage collection of the stamps:

The 'Scinde Dawk' stamp, 1852





Regarded as the first adhesive postage stamps in Asia, the Scinde Dawk was issued in India in Sindh province (an area of present-day Pakistan) by the East India Company. First issued on July 1, 1852, the stamps were embossed with the Merchants' Mark of the British East India Company on wafers of red sealing wax impressed on paper. The stamps later appeared in white, blue and scarlet embossing and used to cost half an anna.



Inverted Head 4 Annas stamp, 1854









The Inverted Head Four Annas stamp was first issued on 1854 in red and blue and is regarded as one of the world's first multicoloured stamps. The octagonal stamp is a unique India Philatelic Rarity and features strong colours and impressions. During the printing of the stamp the Queen's head was accidentally upside down.

India Flag 3½ annas, 1947









The First Stamp of Independent India was issued on 21 November 1947. It depicts the Indian Flag with the slogan, Jai Hind (Long Live India), on the top right hand corner. It was valued at three and one-half annas.

10 Rupees Gandhi Stamp, 1948









The 10 rupees Gandhi stamp depicting Mahatma Gandhi was issued in India in 1948, to commemorate the first anniversary of the country's independence. A set of 100 of these stamps was overprinted with the word "Service" and provided only to the Governor General of India for official use. The 10 Rupees "Service" overprinted stamp is one of India's rarest and most highly valued stamps.

Indian Birds of Prey error stamp, 1992













A 1992 stamp was a part of the Indian birds of prey series which is known for a modern error. The modern India rarity displays Re 1 denomination instead of Rs 2. Moreover, the stamp got the Hindi name of the bird incorrect. The error in the valued stamps were later detected and withdrawn by the Indian Post Office.