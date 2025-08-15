Kishtwar cloudburst: 56 dead, search for 250 missing intensifies

Kishtwar, Aug 15: A day after a massive cloudburst struck Chashoti village near the Machail Mata Shrine in Kishtwar district, the death toll has climbed to 56, including two CISF personnel, while over 250 people remain missing. More than 300 people have been rescued so far, many with serious injuries, as rescue teams race against time to locate survivors.

The cloudburst, which hit around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, unleashed flash floods that swept away makeshift structures, a community kitchen serving nearly 200 pilgrims, and security installations. Tents and temporary shelters were also washed away, forcing authorities to suspend the annual Machail Mata Yatra until further notice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring all possible support.

“I just received a call from Hon PM @narendramodi Sb… My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government,” Abdullah posted on micro blogging site.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh warned of “substantial casualties” and said that rescue teams from the Civil Administration, Police, Army, NDRF, and SDRF are on the ground. Bad weather and washed-out roads continue to hamper air operations, forcing much of the evacuation and search effort to be carried out by ground teams.

Medical preparedness has been ramped up with 13 doctors, 31 paramedics, and specialist teams deployed to Sub-District Hospital Paddar, District Hospital Kishtwar, and Government Medical College Jammu, which has 50 disaster beds, 20 ventilator beds, and five OTs ready. Over 200 units of blood have been stocked, and PGIMER Chandigarh has sent critical care and neurosurgery specialists to Jammu to strengthen emergency care.

A fleet of 65 ambulances from various agencies, including the Army, CRPF, NHPC, and the 108 Emergency Service, is ferrying injured survivors. Control rooms and helplines remain active as rescuers, aided by volunteers, continue combing riverbanks downstream from the disaster site. Officials fear the death toll may rise as many areas remain cut off.

