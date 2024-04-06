Kharge, Sonia and Priyanka in Jaipur; to publicly launch poll manifesto

Jaipur, April 6: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi reached Jaipur airport on Saturday.

These Congress leaders will ‘publicly launch’ the Congress manifesto in a rally which will be organised in Jaipur at Vidhyadhar Nagar on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, “Congress' ‘Nyaya Patra’, which guarantees justice to the country, will be launched today in Jaipur in the presence of lakhs of people by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.”

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and the Rajasthan Congress leaders will also be present on the occasion, said party workers.

With this rally, Congress is trying to tap Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Sikar, Tonk Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seats. Party sources said that it will leave no stone un-turned to give a tough fight to the BJP.

After this Jaipur meeting, Congress star campaigners will continue visiting different districts and organize roadshows, rallies and election meets.

To date, only Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting in Chittorgarh after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, on April 4. Apart from him, no other central leader visited Rajasthan for campaigning. On the other hand, the top brass of the BJP has been making constant tours of Rajasthan.

PM Narendra Modi has held two rallies and will be holding a third rally in Pushkar on Saturday. Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have recently visited Jhalawad.

Now Congress is also scheduling meetings of star campaigners, said party workers.