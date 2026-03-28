Kerala polls: Rare MLA vs MLA fights in key high-stakes seats

Thiruvananthapuram, March 28: Kerala’s evolving electoral landscape has thrown up a rare and striking trend this Assembly election -- direct contests between six sitting legislators.

As many as six incumbent MLAs are locked in head-to-head battles across three constituencies. This means that at least three will return to the Assembly while the remaining half face inevitable defeat when votes are counted on May 4.

The state will go to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.

This intriguing scenario is playing out in Paravur, Peravoor, and Tirur constituencies. They have emerged as key battlegrounds due to the presence of heavyweight candidates with proven electoral track records.

In Paravur, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan is seeking his seventh consecutive term. Except for his debut election in 1996, Satheesan has maintained an unbroken winning streak, making him one of the most consistent performers in the state’s political arena.

Challenging him is E.T. Taison Master, a sitting CPI legislator who represented Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district in both 2016 and 2021, adding a layer of inter-district political rivalry to the contest.

An equally compelling fight is unfolding in Peravoor in Kannur district. Here, the CPI(M) has fielded its prominent leader, K K. Shailaja, against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph.

The contest carries historical resonance as Joseph had defeated Shailaja in 2011 when she failed to retain the seat. Now seeking his fourth consecutive victory, Joseph faces a formidable challenge from Shailaja, whose stature within the Left camp has only grown over the years.

Meanwhile, in Tirur in Malappuram district, sitting IUML MLA Kurukkoli Moideen is up against State Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman. A two-time MLA from neighbouring Tanur, Abdurahiman has shifted constituencies at the insistence of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, making this a closely watched political experiment.

Together, these contests highlight not just electoral arithmetic, but the strategic recalibrations shaping Kerala’s political future.

--IANS



