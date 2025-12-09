Kerala polls: Brisk turnout in Phase 1 as Antony, Baby trade big claims

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9: The first phase of Kerala's local body elections witnessed brisk polling across seven districts on Tuesday, with long queues of voters seen at booths from early morning.

Polling began at 7 a.m. after mock polling and will continue till 6 p.m.

By noon, the overall turnout had crossed 47 per cent across the seven districts voting in the first phase, reflecting strong voter participation.

Voting is underway in 595 local self-government institutions across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

The elections cover three municipal corporations, 39 municipalities, seven district panchayats, 75 block panchayats and 471 gram panchayats, spread across a total of 11,168 wards.

Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony arrived at his polling booth in the state capital along with his wife to cast his vote.

Speaking after voting, Antony predicted a major political turnaround.

Drawing parallels with the 2010 local body elections, when the Congress-led UDF secured a resounding victory, Antony said the results this time would come as a "shock treatment" for the ruling Left.

He added that the outcome would lay a strong foundation for the upcoming Assembly elections, which he claimed the UDF would win handsomely.

Countering the UDF's optimism, CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby asserted that the LDF would repeat its massive victory in the local body polls.

He said the Left had consistently delivered strong performances in previous elections and that the current results would further consolidate that trend with an even larger number of seats.

Calling the election a crucial one being held during an era of uninterrupted LDF governance in Kerala's political history, Baby said the government's continuity, welfare schemes and development initiatives would work decisively in the LDF's favour.

He also said the people would recognise and reject what he termed the UDF's anti-people and anti-development approach and the BJP's communal politics.

With polling progressing steadily and high-profile leaders making bold and contrasting predictions, the first phase of the local body elections has set the stage for an intense political battle whose outcome is now keenly awaited across Kerala.

Meanwhile, the remaining seven districts will vote on Thursday, and all the results will be out on Saturday.

--IANS