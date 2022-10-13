Kerala Police nab couple practicing cannibalism, recover two bodies

Guwahati, Oct 13: In a shocking case of 'human sacrifice' from Kerala, two women were allegedly killed and their body parts were chopped as part of black magic in Elanthoor village of Pathanamthitta district.

In this case, three people have been accused of practicing cannibalism as they consumed human flesh and drank brain soup.

The accused couple have been identified as, Bhagvanth Singh, a traditional massage therapist and healer, his wife Laila; and the mastermind of the case, Rasheed alias Muhammand Shafi.

According to reports, two women were killed and buried with their bodies cut into pieces after a couple got lured by an advertisement that promised wealth through some rituals that were directed by Shafi, which included human sacrifice. The couple managed one sacrifice where Laila chopped off the head of a woman who came to their place for some work.

It may be mentioned that, the second sacrifice was made after the couple complained to Shafi that they did not see any luck in their wealth. Both of the women sacrificed in the process, were identified as Roslyn and Padmalottery ticket sellers.

The main accused, Shafi was a sexually perverted man who is believed to have lured the women after contacting them on social media. His motive behind this was sadism and perversion," the Kerala police said.



The probe also found that Shafi "got high" on watching blood and the act of mutilation, sources said.

According to sources privy to the probe, Laila seemed remorseless and still expected the 'human sacrifice ritual' to make them wealthy soon.



Roslyn, who was a Kalady native living with her partner, went missing in June, and a missing complaint was filed by her daughter while Padma went missing in September. The eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unraveled the story of human sacrifice.

After much investigation by the police, the body parts of two women were buried in four pits dug behind the couple's house.

