Kerala police files case against NIT professor for ‘proud of Godse’ comment

Guwahati, Feb 4: The Kerala Police on Saturday filed a case against a professor of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT) following her Facebook comment "expressing pride" in Nathuram Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi and thus "saving India".

Multiple complaints have been lodged against the professor at several police stations by various student organisations.

The professor has been identified as A Shaija who is a senior faculty member of the department of mechanical engineering at NIT-Calicut.

It may be mentioned that the professor posted the comment on January 30. However, she deleted the comment after the matter became controversial.

The Kerala Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) following multiple complaints against the professor.