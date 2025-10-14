Kerala mourns demise of two-time CPI(M) MLA Babu M Palissery in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 14: Babu M. Palissery, a senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and two-time former member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Kunnamkulam constituency, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at a hospital here.

He had been admitted two days ago following complaints of breathlessness and had been unwell for some time.

A popular leader and good orator, Palissery had also acted in dramas and films, earning recognition beyond the political sphere. He began his political journey through student politics before rising to lead the DYFI wing in Thrissur district.

According to Abdul Khader, CPI-M district secretary, Palissery served as the secretary while he was the DYFI president. Khader said the untimely passing away of his colleague is a major loss for the party.

“The details of his funeral are being worked out as we are all reaching the hospital to finalise it,” said Khader, a two-time former CPI(M) legislator himself.

Palissery’s political career began in 1989 when he won his first election to the local village council. He later contested the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections from Kunnamkulam and won in 2006, defeating his opponent by 21,785 votes. He retained the seat in the 2011 elections, defeating C.P. John to serve a consecutive term until 2016.

Born to P. Raman Nair and Amminiyamma, Palissery was the eldest of five siblings. He married Indira at the age of 38, and the couple has two children.

Throughout his career, Palissery was known for his dedication to public service, articulate speeches, and connection with grassroots political movements.

Leaders across the political spectrum have expressed condolences, highlighting his contributions to Kerala’s political landscape and the CPI(M) party.

Babu M. Palissery’s passing marks the end of an era for Thrissur’s political community, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to democratic values, party principles, and public welfare.

