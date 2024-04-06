Kerala: Migrant worker from Arunachal killed in mob attack; 10 arrested

Guwahati, April 6: In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Arunachal Pradesh died after being allegedly attacked by a mob in Kerala.

According to reports, the migrant worker, identified as Asok Das (24), was residing at a rental place in Muvattupuzha, seeking employment in the southern state.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Das visited his female friend. He was tied to a pole and interrogated by locals.

Following the interrogation, he was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Kolencherry Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, however, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at a local police station, where it stated that the victim sustained severe injuries due to the actions of the locals, leading to his unfortunate death.

The police arrested ten individuals in connection with the alleged mob attack under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with additional charges, including Section 302 (murder).

“After a preliminary inquiry, additional sections were added to the case. Section 302 of the IPC (murder) has been invoked against the accused,” an officer was quoted.