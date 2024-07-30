Kerala: Massive landslide struck Wayanad, over 100 people feared trapped

Guwahati, July 30: A massive landslide struck the Wayanad district of Kerala on Tuesday morning. The landslide took place near the hilly areas of Meppadi.

As per reports, over 100 individuals are feared to be trapped under the debris, with 26 bodies recovered so far. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has dispatched fire force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the area, where hundreds are believed to be trapped.

Further reports reveal that heavy rainfall has hampered rescue efforts. Officials have stated that many individuals are feared to have been washed away in the Chaliyar River, which flows into the Nilambur region of Malappuram.

In Mundakkai, several houses, shops, and vehicles are buried under debris. The destruction of a bridge leading to the area has further complicated rescue operations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has pledged to seek army assistance to construct a temporary bridge, evacuate people via helicopter, and set up essential arrangements at the disaster site.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on a post on X, “Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.

Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation here".

Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.



Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024



