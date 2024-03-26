Kerala man arrested for beating 2-year-old daughter to death

Guwahati, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for allegedly beating his two-year-old daughter to death in Kerala.

According to reports, the incident took place in Malappuram district on Sunday. He is booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A police official informed that the child died due to the internal injuries, which included seven broken ribs and bleeding in the brain. Apart from this, numerous external injuries, both old and new, were found all over the child’s body.

It is learned that the accused man was detained by the police on Monday after his family was suspicious about the death of the child.

The father brought the child to a hospital in Wandoor on Sunday claiming that she had choked on her food, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.

Following her death, the family members alleged that he had assaulted the child and the mother of the deceased lodged a complaint against him.