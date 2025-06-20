Kerala HC gives relief to lawyer from disciplinary proceedings by Bar Council

Kochi, June 20: The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed the appeal filed by Kerala High Court Advocate Association President, advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy, against the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Kerala Bar Council against him.

This fresh relief comes after his plea was initially dismissed by the single-judge bench.

A Division Bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice V.M. Syam Kumar set aside the order of a single judge bench that had refused to interfere with the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Bar Council of Kerala in 2023 against Shenoy.

Trouble started for Shenoy when suo moto contempt proceedings were initiated against him after former High Court judge, Justice Mary Joseph, filed a complaint stating that he shouted and harassed her while appearing before her court.

Justice Mary Joseph even stated that Shenoy threatened to get her expelled from the seat.

The suo moto proceedings were later closed by a division bench last year.

The Bar Council of Kerala had also initiated suo moto proceedings alleging violation of standards of professional conduct and etiquette, based on the Judge's letter.

Shenoy, on the other hand, filed an in-house complaint against the Judge, but the then Chief Justice decided not to proceed with the same.

Shenoy then challenged the Bar Council of Kerala's notice, stating that if the action was based on a complaint, the council could not have initiated suo motu proceedings against him.

He further alleged that the complaint was not in the prescribed format.

The single judge bench, however, held that the Council considered the judge's letter to be a complaint.

The Council, after receiving the complaint, held a meeting, and it was unanimously decided to launch proceedings.

Following this, they sent the show cause notice to Shenoy, and upon receiving his reply, a resolution was passed referring the matter to the Disciplinary Committee.

This order has now been set aside by the division bench.

--IANS



