Kerala couple ties knot in France, Argentina jerseys

Guwahati, Dec 20: For soccer enthusiasts, football is not just a game but an emotion. From painting faces and styling hair with the national colours of France and Argentina ahead of the final match that took place on December 18, to installing giant cut outs of football legend Lionel Messi, the entire world along with India expressed their love for the game in their own ways.

However, the football enthusiasts in the southern state of Kerala have always distinguished themselves while expressing their love for the game. Among them is a couple whose wedding day was solemnised on the FIFA World Cup Final day between Argentina and France in Qatar.

As per reports, the couples who were supporter of two different teams tied the knot in the jerseys of the respective teams. The groom Sachin is an ardent fan of Argentina star Lionel Messi, while his bride Athira, is a supporter of the French football team.

Just before the most sensational finals in World Cup history, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony held in Kochi. During the ceremony both the bride and groom who were all decked up in their traditional attires. The groom wore number 10 jersey of Lionel Messi and the bride donned one for French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Soon after the wedding rituals were performed, the couple raced through their reception and make their way back home to watch the finals, said reports.

The pictures of the couple has gone viral on social media and a user while sharing their picture wrote "Even though they supported rivals in the #WorldCupFinal, this shows that there is always space for unity amid diversity in a country like India truly amazing." Another user joked, "The one with Messi's shirt looks more happy"

Meanwhile, Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar by defeating France in the final on shootout 4-2, but the echoes of the South American team's triumph were heard all across the globe. People in different parts of the world celebrated Argentina's win as if it was their own.