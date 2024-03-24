Kejriwal "invited" his arrest by ignoring summons: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, saying that Kejriwal's repeated dismissal of summons resulted in his arrest.

Addressing the issues, Sarma said that had Kejriwal heeded the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) initial summons, his arrest might have been avoided altogether. "When someone is summoned 8 to 9 times and the person does not respect the summons, it only means that the person is inviting his arrest. If he had gone (to ED) the first time he was summoned, he would not have been arrested," Sarma remarked.

On March 21, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection to the excise policy case. Reacting swiftly, Kejriwal, on Saturday, moved to the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand passed by the trial court on March 22.