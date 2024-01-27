Kejriwal Alleges BJP’s Bid To ‘Buy’ 7 AAP MLAs; Plotting Delhi Govt Ouster

Guwahati, Jan 27: In a controversial turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a startling claim, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to ‘buy’ seven MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He went on to claim that the BJP went as far as offering Rs. 25 crore to each MLA, aiming to disrupt his government in the national capital.

The Delhi CM took to his X handle on Saturday claiming that the BJP engaged in talks with AAP lawmakers, cautioning about the imminent arrest of the Chief Minister in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal alleged, “Recently, they (BJP) has contacted 7 of our MLAs of Delhi and said - 'We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give Rs. 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket.”

Although Kejriwal asserted that the BJP purportedly reached out to 21 MLAs, he emphasized that AAP’s information indicates only seven were approached. Notably, all of them reportedly firmly rejected the enticing offer.

“This means that I am not being arrested to investigate any liquor scam but they are conspiring to topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi,” said Kejriwal adding that “In the last nine years, they hatched many conspiracies to topple our government. But they did not get any success. God and the people always supported us. All our MLAs are also strongly together. This time also these people will fail in their nefarious intentions.”